Mukul rues tribal disunity

SHILLONG, Sep 13: Congress leader Mukul Sangma was in tears on Monday while lamenting the persistent division among the state’s three major tribes – Khasi, Jaintia and Garo.

Identifying this as a major problem, he told media persons, “I am telling this based on my observation all throughout my career and innings as a politician.”

According to him, the elected representatives as well as the people with allegiance to different political parties have not been able to unite the major tribes.

He said no matter who the leader is, there is always this whispering campaign – “why should a Garo or a Khasi be the CM.”

“The fact remains that Meghalaya will prosper only if we unite and act as citizens of the state instead of confining our thinking to the community we belong to. We have to come together as citizens first,” the former CM categorically said, adding, “In my prayers throughout my life, I have always asked God to unite our people.”

Sangma said it was important for people to realise the need to exercise their voting right responsibly.

“A wrong decision made by somebody and the resultant mess created in governance impacts everyone’s life and more so, the lives of future generations. As we get closer to 2023 (Assembly elections), I would like to appeal to the citizens to be responsible while exercising their right to franchise,” he said.

According to him, the right to franchise should not be confined to one’s personal liking pertaining to his/her locality, neighbourhood and constituency.

‘Leaders come and go, party remains’

Sangma said the Congress provides a platform to everyone but leaders, who are set to return to the party, would be guided by their conscience.

Reacting to reports about five former Congress leaders’ move to make a comeback on September 16, Sangma said the party would remain even as leaders come and go.

“How the party performs is important. The phenomenon of people coming and leaving is relevant in every political party, not just the Congress. A party formed without a strong foundation will disappear along with the people who led it. But it also depends on how people look at such leaders,” Sangma said.

Asked about the Congress’ strategy to prevent poaching of its leaders and MLAs, he said everyone, keenly watching the political developments in the state after 2018, is aware of it.

“After the formation of government in March 2018, there was usual poaching. This obviously is not confined only to Meghalaya. We are witnessing it everywhere,” the Congress leader said.

The poaching culminated with Congress MLA Martin M Danggo quitting the party and defecting to another which necessitated a by-election in his Ranikor constituency.

“Even after this, they did not stop and are still continuing. Let us keep this on record that we have been able to insulate our team from this poaching exercise. This is the toughest job we have embarked on. We have successfully taken the responsibility of protecting our team till now,” he said.

Sangma admitted that keeping the flocks together following Danggo’s defection was the toughest job for him.

“Politics is one of the toughest jobs. I have always maintained that there is nothing tougher than politics…

“You have to get baptised through fire. Are you capable of withstanding all the other factors which try to shift your focus and priority? Whoever can withstand that kind of a force can probably have that sense of satisfaction of serving the people in the truest sense of the term,” the former CM added.