MeECL defied central govt to procure Chinese smart meters

SHILLONG, Sep 13: The controversy over Smart Meters project refuses to die. Apart from bureaucratic machination to favour a cherry-picked firm for the contract, it now transpires that Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) defied Government of India’s categorical instruction not to deal with Chinese companies.

That Satnam Global Infra Project Ltd had procured Chinese smart meters was a sufficient reason to scrap the firm at the scrutiny stage. Far from doing so, the concerned authorities conveniently overlooked the fact that the firm had entered into a business deal with Inhemeter Co Ltd based at 7/F, Science & Industry Park Building, Nanshan District, Shenzhen, Guangdong, China.

According to documents available with this reporter, Secretary to the Power Department, Pravin Bakshi in an official letter written to former CMD, MeECL, Arunkumar Kembhavi on April 19 this year sought clarification on the issue relating to the ADB project and procurement of smart meters from China.

“This is to inform you that a query has hereby arisen regarding the ADB Smart Meter project in which the LOA has been awarded to Satnam Global Infra Projects Ltd. and JPM Industries Ltd. and Inhemeter Co. Ltd,” the letter said adding that Inhemeter Co. Ltd. is a Chinese Company and earlier in July, 2020 Government of India had amended the General Financial Rules, 2017 to enable imposition of restrictions on bidders from countries which share a land border with India on grounds of defence of India or matters direct, or indirectly related thereto including national security.

“Earlier on the same matter, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (Public Procurement Section), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India had raised certain queries regarding restrictive trade practices,” he said.

Bakshi further observed that as seen from media reports, Energy Efficiency Services Ltd. (ESSL) shall not import Chinese meters, given that these are connected to the electricity distribution network, which is a sensitive sector.

“In view of the above, with a view to seeking clarification on the matter above linked to national security and defence, it is requested that the following may kindly, be provided to the Power Department for perusal,” Bakshi had stated.