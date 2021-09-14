‘Govt action only after judicial probe report’

SHILLONG, Sep 13: Reiterating in clear terms that the state government would wait for the outcome of the judicial probe into the killing of former HNLC leader Cheristerfield Thangkhiew, Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma on Monday said that Meghalaya Human Rights Commission (MHRC) Chairman, Justice (retd) T. Vaiphei has been investigating the alleged ‘fake encounter’ for the past three days.

“The inquiry is already in place as far as my knowledge goes. Chief Secretary has already met Justice Vaiphei. He has taken charge of the inquiry for the last three days,” Sangma told reporters.

On the demand for removal of the DGP and two other police officials, Sangma asserted that whatever action needs to be taken will be on the basis of fair inquiry. “One cannot simply take action since it has to be based on some kind of inquiry and some kind of proof. We will take action as and when the judicial inquiry submits its report,” the CM said.

The one man-inquiry commission has already called upon all persons and officials acquainted with the August 13 incident at the residence of Thangkhiew at Mawlai to furnish a statement to the Commission on or before September 25.

On the leave application of DGP R. Chandranathan, the CM said there is no confusion since the top police official had met him and specifically said that he had applied for seven days of leave from September 10.

“The application is under process. His leave will be approved as per his desire,” Sangma said, adding that as a government employee, the DGP is entitled to leave on health or personal grounds.

On the question being raised about the timing of the leave, the CM said, “It has nothing to do with the current situation.”

Meanwhile, to mark one month of the killing of Thangkhiew, several pressure groups including the FKJGP, KSU, HNYF and HYC under the umbrella of Ka Sur Ehryngiew Ki Nong Upper Shillong-Mylliem on Monday burnt effigies of East Jaintia Hills SP, Jagpal Singh Dhanoa, SP (Traffic) Shailendra Bamaniya and the MDA Government.

Earlier in the day, a signature campaign was held at Lai Mer and Kynton, Nongkseh.

“We are organising the protest exactly one month after the incident,” spokesperson of the conglomerate, Kitboklang Nongphlang said.

He demanded that the state government should take immediate action against the police officials to ensure a free, fair and impartial probe.

Marbud Dkhar, a leader of the Ka Sur Ki Nong Mawlai, lamented that the government had not taken any action even a month after the killing.

“We heard that some of the colleagues and partners of the MDA Government pressurized the CM to suspend the cops but he refused,” Dkhar said while adding that the CM does not respect the voice of the people.

“We will intensify our agitation,” he warned.

KSU president, Lambokstar Marngar said that they are not calling for any agitation as different groups are already protesting against the encounter.

“The Union is supporting the voice of the people and we want the three cops including the DGP to be suspended,” he added.