Meghalaya-Assam border panels to meet soon to chalk out plan

SHILLONG, Sep 13: Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma on Monday said that the chairpersons of the three regional committees on the interstate boundary constituted by both Meghalaya and Assam will have a joint meeting to devise a plan to work together to resolve the border issues.

“The chairmen of the regional committees of both the states will meet through video conferencing in the next few days. They are expected to draw up a plan on how to move forward,” Sangma said.

He further stated that he had recently met Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma in New Delhi and discussed the need for another round of deliberations on the matter.

Asserting that the MDA Government has taken this boundary issue very seriously, he said, “For the first time in the history of the state we are actually moving in a very serious way to resolve the boundary issue which was never done before. It is a challenge and it is not an easy task for us. But we feel it is our responsibility to take the initiative.”

Sangma said that the regional committees have been working very hard and they have gone to the grassroots to get an insight into the sentiments of the people.

“All these information will help us to take a stand on how we should move forward. It is important that we work very closely with our Assam counterparts as it is a decision we have to take together,” he added.