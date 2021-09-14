House mourns Sunn’s death

SHILLONG, Sep 13: The Meghalaya Assembly on Monday mourned the death of Mawphlang MLA Syntar Klas Sunn.

The House paid rich tributes to him besides observing a two-minute silence. The House was later adjourned for the day as a mark of respect to the MLA who died on Friday.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma termed the late legislator as a popular and highly respected legislator and recalled his contributions to the House.

He pointed out that the late Sunn was always well-versed on the issues that he raised in the House and was eager to help people.

Leader of the Opposition, Mukul Sangma said the departed MLA used to raise issues not only pertaining to his own assembly constituency, but those concerning the public in general.

He also said Sunn, who was the Chief Engineer of PHE, had beautifully maintained the assets of the Greater Shillong Water Supply Scheme and took a keen interest in the project.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said Bahdeng Sunn, as the late MLA was fondly called was the architect of the Greater Shillong Water Supply Scheme, which is running well.

The Deputy Chief Minister also said that with the passing of Sunn, the state has unfortunately lost five legislators within a span of three-and-half years since 2018.

Senior Congress legislator Charles Pyngrope said everybody in the assembly had benefitted from the rich experiences of the late Sunn. He also underlined the late MLA’s contribution to the development of sports as the president of the Shillong Sports Association.

Several other members of the House also remembered and prayed for the eternal peace of Sunn.

Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh rose to pay homage to the late leader and said he would always do his homework before coming to the House.

The Speaker spoke about the constructive debates of the late legislator and the people’s issues he had raised in the House.

Stating that Meghalaya has lost a great leader in Sunn, the Speaker conveyed the condolences on behalf of all members of the assembly to the bereaved family.