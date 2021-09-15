Global caseload tops 225.2 mn

Washington, Sep 14: The global coronavirus caseload has topped 225.2 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.63 million and vaccinations soared to over 5.71 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.In its latest update on Tuesday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and vaccination tally stood at 225,213,795, 4,638,244 and 5,718,110,459, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 41,209,851 and 661,537, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 33,264,175 cases. (IANS)