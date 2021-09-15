Groups demand action from authorities over youth’s death in road mishap

TURA, Sept 15: Several Garo organisations from Phulbari region of Garo Hills have urged West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh and the state government to look into the recent tragic incident in which a youth lost his life after he was hit allegedly by a speeding biker from the same area.

The incident allegedly took place on the AMPT Road near Phulbari Community Health Centre (CHC) at around 7:30 PM on September 5 in which the Garo youth, Carl Andrew M Marak was killed.

In their joint complaint submitted to Ram Singh, organizations including the GSU, GSMC, FAF, AHAM and AAYWS alleged that the accused biker was seen speeding on his two-wheeler before hitting the victim and killing him on the spot. They alleged that mental strain and grief over the tragic death had prevented the family members from filing an FIR and urged the concerned authorities to take suo moto action against the accused.

The organizations also demanded that the stretch of road from Phulbari to Chibinang be declared a ‘slow driving zone’ and the construction of speed bumps near Temples, Schools, hospitals, government offices and Churches. Besides, the organizations also sought the setting up of a Traffic Police Outpost at Chibinang-Shyamnagar-Bangsidua-Shyamding tri-junction.