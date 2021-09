TURA, Sept 15: East Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner (Supply), Swapnil Tembe has informed that AAY and PHH Rice under Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) for the month of September 2021 has been released.

As per the notification issued in this regard, the entitlement for both the AAY and PHH categories is 5 kg per head which can be available free of cost.