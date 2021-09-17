MTET passed teachers from Dadenggre seek appointment

TURA, Sep 17: Aspiring LP school teachers who cleared the recent MTET examination of 2019 from Dadenggrer Civil Sub-Division in West Garo Hills have urged the Meghalaya Government to initiate the recruitment process before conducting the MTET 2021 examinations.

In their memorandum addressed to Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui, the aspiring teachers pointed out that the recruitment process for qualified teachers under the same examination have been completed in all Sub-Divsions in the entire state except for Dadenggre Civil Sub-Division.

According to the aspiring teachers, the results of the MTET examinations 2019 for Dadenggre Civil Sub-Division were declared this year on April 29 although the process of recruitment has been pending till date. The teachers rued that despite there being no recruitment agaibst the earlier examination results, the concerned department was now looking to conduct the MTET examination 2021.

“We have learnt through a notification that the Education Department is planning to conduct the MTET examination 2021. We are not against the notification but our appeal is to get ourselves recruited before the commencement of the said examination so that we do not feel discriminated,” they said.