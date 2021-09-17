14 Assam hospitals get oxygen generation plants

GUWAHATI, Sept 17: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday dedicated 14 pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen generation plants to the service of the people through virtual mode.

Assam has received 40 oxygen generators as donations from PM CARES Fund and 14 of them with generating capacity of 15.71 metric tonnes per day are now ready to meet the needs of patients in 14 different hospitals across the state.

The remaining 26 generators with their generating capacity of 47.69 metric tonnes will be inaugurated shortly.

Speaking on the occasion, chief minister Sarma said, “The oxygen generation plants will greatly help the health services delivery system of the state to provide critical care facilities. They will help our state become self-sufficient in oxygen generation and also help us to provide medical oxygen to our neighbouring states during emergency”.

Sarma also said that with the availability of oxygen generators with their installed oxygen generating capacity, the state has also augmented its oxygen storage capacity to the tune of 342 metric tonnes.

He also said that in the event of the reported third wave of COVID outbreak, the state will be in a better position to deal with any oxygen requirement necessitated by the pandemic.

The 14 oxygen generation plants inaugurated virtually have been set up at Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital, Barpeta; Goalpara Civil Hospital; Guwahati Medical College and Hospital; Swahid Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital, Golaghat; Sub-Divisional Civil Hospital, Bokakhat; Bhogeswari Phukanani Civil Hospital, Nagaon; Sivasagar Civil Hospital; Singimari Model Hospital; RNB Civil Hospital, Kokrajhar; Tezpur Medical College and Hospital; Tinsukia Civil Hospital; Sonari Civil Hospital; S.K Roy Civil Hospital, Hailakandi and Kalapahar COVID Hospital.