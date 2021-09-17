‘We got carried away by our own football’

Milan, Sep 16: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits his side “lost the plot” in a thrilling Champions League opener against AC Milan but he was happy with the 3-2 victory.

The hosts looked like they would cruise to victory when they were awarded a 14th-minute penalty which would have added to Trent Alexander-Arnold’s shot which deflected in off Fikayo Tomori.

But Mohamed Salah missed from the spot for the first time in 18 attempts, dating back to Huddersfield in October 2017, and Ante Rebic and Brahim Diaz scored within two minutes of each other just before half-time.

“We saw it coming, actually; we saw the last five minutes coming in the last 15,” Klopp said.

The manager suggested the noise inside Anfield stopped him from getting the message across to his players – but thankfully, there was enough quiet in the dressing room to turn the tide.

The Liverpool manager was surprised at lack of summer interest in Divock Origi when he answered a question about why the Belgian has not featured for his side much of late. (AP)