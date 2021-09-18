248 new COVID cases, one death

Shillong, Sep 17: The State on Friday recorded 248 new COVID-19 cases while one more patient succumbed to the viral infection taking the death toll to 1,371 on Friday. The total active cases in the State stand at 1,952 while 75,883 patients have so far recovered from the viral infection with 99 new recoveries.

104 new cases were reported in East Khasi Hills, 77 in West Khasi Hills, 37 in Ri-Bhoi, 15 in South West Khasi Hills, eight in West Jaintia Hills, four in West Garo Hills and one each in East Jaintia Hills, North Garo Hills and South West Garo Hills.

Among the new recoveries, 56 are from East Khasi Hills, 16 from West Khasi Hills, nine from West Garo Hills, eight from Ri-Bhoi, four from West Jaintia Hills, two each from South West Hills and East Jaintia Hills and one each in East Garo Hills and North Garo Hills.