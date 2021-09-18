SC collegium recommends Justice More as M’laya HC CJ

New Delhi, Sep 17: The Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana has recommended Justice Ranjit V More as the new Chief Justice of Meghalaya and seven others in the same rank as chief justices of high courts across the country.

Incumbent Chief Justice Biswanath Somadder has been transferred from Meghalaya to Sikkim while Justice More is the senior most judge in Meghalaya High Court after the Chief Justice.