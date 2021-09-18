Assembly adjourned sine die

Shillong, Sep 17: Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh announced the adjournment of the House sine-die on the last day of the budget session on Friday.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma tabled the Meghalaya Appropriation (No IV) Bill, 2021 (Supplementary Demand and Supplementary Appropriation for the year 2021-22) with a total amount of Rs 1,470 crore from the Consolidated Fund of Meghalaya for the financial year 2021-22 which was passed in the House.

Besides, the Meghalaya Forest Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2021, the Contingency Fund of Meghalaya (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2021 were also passed.

During the week-long session, the House witnessed the Opposition Congress staging a walk-out after the Speaker disallowed a discussion on the demand for the immediate suspension of the top police officials involved in the killing of former HNLC leader Cheristerfiled Thangkhiew.

The autumn session which began from September 10 had also debated on several issues including border dispute, plight of the farmers and teachers and militancy among others.