Concern over harassment of Khasis, Garos in B’desh

SHILLONG, Sep 17: The Opposition Congress has asked Meghalaya Government to select a delegation of MLAs to visit Bangladesh to show solidarity with Khasi, Jaintia and Garo population and to hold consultations with the Bangladeshi authorities since betel leave plantations of the tribal population have been destroyed by Bangladeshi authorities in the name of afforestation

Moving a zero hour notice, Umroi MLA George Lyngdoh said that as per media reports, in the month of August, people from Bangladesh destroyed the betel leaf plantation of Khasis and Garos in Maulvibazar area of Bangladesh.

He also said that there are allegations of Khasis being assaulted even as he added that if their plantations are destroyed, it will affect their livelihood. On September 2, a delegation of more than 6500 Khasis, Garos and Jaintias met the DC of the district to lodge their protest.

Asserting that they stand in solidarity with the khasis and Garos of people, he wanted the State Government to convey their concerns for the incidents in Bangladesh to the Union Government

Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma while replying to the zero hour notice said that as per media reports, Khasi and Garo communities residing in MaulvI Bazar are under tremendous pressure from being evicted from their land in name of deforestation drive by the Bangladeshi authorities while adding that as per media reports, last month plantations of the tribals were destroyed and even three khasi youths were attacked

Recently, a human chain protest was held by the Khasis and Garos demanding their land rights and a memorandum was submitted to DC to resolve the matter at the earliest.

He said that on the attack of youths, a memorandum was sent to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh by one social activist requesting her to intervene and added that this is a matter of the External Affairs. “But as a State Government we have taken the initiative of forwarding the memorandum to the External Affairs Minister for their information and necessary action and we are following up on the subject matter,” Conrad Sangma added.