Covid containment measures to remain in Garo Hills

TURA, Sept 18: Containment measures against spread of Covid-19 will continue across the Garo Hills region with West Garo Hills district extending the measures up to September 27th morning, as part of its weekly guidelines.

The restricted activities include closure of all weekly markets, non-essential inter-state movement, among others.

The Corona Curfew every night from 9 PM to 5 AM will continue to be enforced, the order by the district magistrate stated.

Wearing of face masks, social distancing, hand hygiene will need to be followed by everyone and spitting and smoking in public places including shops and work places are strictly prohibited and will invoke a penalty.