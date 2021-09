SHILLONG, Sept 18: Social activist Joannes Lamare has been arrested along with three others for subversive activities by asking for help from Naga rebel group NSCN-IM for forming a new militant group. He was intercepted while returning from NSCN-IM’s camp at Hebron near Dimapur in Nagaland. He was arrested near Umiam View Point off the city.

A case (54 (9)2021 U/S120B/121/121A/34 IPC) has been registered at Mawlai Police Station here following his arrest.