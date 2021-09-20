Arrested activist, three others in quarantine

SHILLONG, Sep 19: The four people including a social activist who were arrested for allegedly trying to seek the help of the NSCN-IM to form an insurgent group in Meghalaya are now under quarantine at a COVID-19 corona care centre in the city.

“As per protocol, all the four are in quarantine. They will be produced in the court after the end of the quarantine,” a senior police official said on Sunday.

Police have not been able to interrogate the four people since they were shifted to the COVID-19 corona care centre on Friday afternoon.

They were arrested on their return from the central headquarters of the NSCN-IM at Hebron near Dimapur in Nagaland.