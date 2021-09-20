168 fresh cases, five deaths

SHILLONG, Sep 19: Meghalaya on Sunday recorded 168 fresh cases of COVID-19 while five more people succumbed to the viral infection taking the death toll to 1,379.

Three fatalities were recorded in East Khasi Hills and two in West Jaintia Hills.

The active tally in the state stands at 1,891 while a total of 76,223 patients have recovered so far including 148 on Sunday.

71 fresh cases were recorded in West Khasi Hills, 60 in East Khasi Hills, 20 in South West Khasi Hills, 13 in West Jaintia Hills, two in Ri Bhoi and one each in East Jaintia Hills and North Garo Hills.