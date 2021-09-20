Conrad was under pressure, reshuffle expected: Cong

SHILLONG, Sep 19: The Opposition Congress has termed Saturday’s Cabinet reshuffle as expected since there was pressure on Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma to remove James Sangma from the scam-riddled Power department.

“The Chief Minister was left with no option due to pressure from the coalition partners, especially from the UDP, who had wanted James PK Sangma to be relieved from the Power department,” MPCC working president and East Shillong legislator, Ampareen Lyngdoh said on Sunday.

She however termed the CM’s decision to remove Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong from the Health and Family Welfare department as uncalled for, arguing that he had taken over the department only about two months ago.

“It is really difficult to understand the mind of the Chief Minister. However, giving the Power department to Tynsong is interesting since there is a judicial inquiry under way on the overall functioning of the MeECL,” the Congress leader said.

Asked if the Deputy CM was being made a ‘scapegoat’, Lyngdoh said it will be difficult to say that since there are controversies in all the departments handed by James.

“We know there is an inquiry into the rice scam in the Food and Civil Supplies department which is also being held by Sangma,” she said.

Meanwhile, Lyngdoh observed that the present government is being run by the four bigwigs of the NPP – Conrad Sangma, Prestone Tynsong, James PK Sangma and Sniawbhalang Dhar.

“We may notice that the Cabinet reshuffle was effected only among the NPP ministers. The allies of the MDA have not benefitted from this latest reshuffle,” the MPCC working president observed.