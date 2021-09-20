SSA teachers flay Rymbui’s absence from House

SHILLONG, Sep 19: The Meghalaya SSA School Association (MSSASA) has flayed Education Minister, Lahkmen Rymbui for his absence from the Assembly when the grievances of SSA teachers were being aired during the autumn session.

“We, the SSA teachers, are surprised and shocked to learn that the Education Minister was absent from the House when Mawsynram MLA, HM Shangpliang was raising the grievances of the teachers,” MSSASA president, Aristotle Rymbai said.

“Our demands include the regularisation of services of all 12,541 teachers, release of their pending salaries for the months of June, July and August, 2021 and hike in pay,” he said.

Condemning Rymbui’s absence from the House, he said this reflects how irresponsible and incompetent the Minister is.

The MSSASA president asked the government to fulfil the demands of the teachers before September 30 or be ready to face a mass casual leave protest which they will stage on October 11 and 12. A decision on the protest was taken at a recent sit-in demonstration.