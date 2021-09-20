Man trampled to death by elephants near Rani reserve forest

GUWAHATI, Sept 20: A herd of wild elephants trampled a man to death at Andherijuli village near Rani Reserve Forest on the outskirts of the city around midnight on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Rajib Boro (35). He was the convener of Shaktikendra, Rani Mandal BJP.

An official report stated that the range officer of Rani was informed around 1.30 am that Boro, a resident of Andherijuli under Palashbari police station of Kamrup district died after an attack by wild elephants at Hathabori (Andherijuli) paddy field.

“After receiving information, the deputy ranger and staff of range headquarters staff also rushed to the place of occurrence. In the meantime, personnel from Rani police outpost also arrived and confirmed after verification that the person was killed by wild elephants,” the report said.

The police personnel subsequently took the body to the Rani community health centre for medical examination.