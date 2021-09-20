SBI holds mega farmers’ meet in GH

TURA, Sept 20: A Mega Farmers meet, an initiative aimed at creating socio economic awareness through SBI banking was organized recently at Pragatipur Deficit UP School at Abhirampara Village in West Garo Hills by the SBI Tikrikilla.

The programme was attended by about 6-7 Village Gaonburas (Headmen) from the area and over 90 villagers from surrounding villages like Laskarpara (Hajong), Dhalapara, Photomati, Batapara, Bordubi, Khasengdhap and Kangkorpara.

Speaking on the occasion, Tikrikilla SBI Branch Manager, Bhaskaran Naorem explained the benefit of all the Social Security Schemes (SSS) under GOI viz. PMSBY, PMJJBY and APY, which are low cost accidental insurance, death insurance and micro-pension plans meant for lower income group of populations. He made a request to customers for “E-KYC” linking and mapping of Aadharin Bank’s system for easy withdrawal of cash from their nearest Bank’s CSPs without visiting the Bank.

Bhaskaran also urged customers to activate and use their ATM cards wherever possible by eligible customers. The Branch Manager also emphasized extensive use of the latest Bank’s app “YONO”for total hassle free banking experiences.

The revised KCC scheme for agricultural crop financing and the importance of timely repayment and renewal of KCC coinciding the harvesting season was also elaborated to the gathering during the programme.