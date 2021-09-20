Polls 2023: Congress fight to be data-driven

SHILLONG, Sep 19: State Congress chief, Vincent H Pala on Sunday said the party will rely on technology and data as it contests the Assembly elections of 2023 in the state.

Stating that the Congress has set up a research team with the help of different organisations, he said the party will utilise the services of big data analysts within it to assist in the preparation of data and information.

Pala hopes that he will be able to put in place a team that will work on this aspect within December this year.

“We will visit each and every constituency and polling station to interact with voters and explain to them what the Congress stands for. Whatever information we share will be based on facts and data,” he said.

The Shillong MP said he is ready to accept the challenge of taking the Congress to new heights with the support of party leaders and workers.

He said he will visit all 60 constituencies within the next two months and discuss the Garo Hills-specific issues with party leaders Mukul Sangma, Zenith Sangma, Deborah Marak, Salseng C Marak and others prior to his visit.