Swachhta Hi Seva launched in NGH

TURA, Sept 20: North Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner R P Marak on Monday launched the Swachhata Hi Seva for the district in a programme organized for the purpose under the theme ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ at the Multi Purpose Cooperative Society Hall in Mendipathar followed by the flagging off of the Satyagrah Se Swachhgrah Rath Yatra.

Speaking during the launching, Marak informed that the same programme is being observed on different dates across the country from September 15 to October 2 wherein various activities to mark the event will be held. In North Garo HIlls, a series of cleanliness oriented events will be observed by the PHE department, he added.

Highlighting the objective of the programme, Marak said that the aim was to enhance public participation in spreading the importance of sanitation and hygiene; segregation and disposal of solid and liquid waste. Informing about plastic waste management, he also appealed to the gathering to refrain from single use plastic bags by replacing them with cloth or jute bags.

Others who also spoke during the programme were Z J Sangma, ADC and A D Sangma, EE, PHE.