Conrad’s intervention sought on damage to AMPT, Garobadha-Dalu roads  

TURA, Sept 20: The AYWO from Garobadha in South west Garo Hills has urged Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to look into the deteriorating condition of the AMPT Road (NEC) and the State Highway Border Road from Garobadha via Ampati and Mahendraganj to Dalu.

In their memorandum submitted to Conrad through South West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Ramakrishna Chitturi, the organization informed that the two roads which are lifelines for the people of the district are being badly damaged due to the transport of boulder and other raw materials to neighboring Bangladesh. They added that the damage caused by the constant plying of the heavy trucks has led to grave inconveniences to the people of the region especially to students who use the roads daily.

With regard to the AMPT Road, the organization pointed out that if it was properly maintained, the road would have served to connect the people of Agia in Assam to Tura.

“Many business activities could have been possible to be carried out between the people of the two states thus generating revenue to the state ex-chequer and to the GHADC as well. However, due to its deteriorating condition, it has become an eyesore to the people nowadays,” the organization said.

Referring to the other road from Garobadha via Ampati and Mahendraganj to Dalu, the organization lamented that the entire stretch is being used to transport raw materials to Bangladesh which has resulted in many potholes developing on the road due to the heavy vehicle load. The organization expressed fear that the road would suffer the same fate as the AMPT road if there was no intervention in the near future.

Pointing out that besides causing road damage, incidences of road rage by truckers has also been reported putting the lives of commuters at risk on a daily basis, the organization urged Conrad to look into the matter and take steps to stop the export of raw materials to the neighboring country through the road.