2023 polls: City bizman to vie against AL Hek

SHILLONG, Sep 20: A city businessman named Samborlang Diengdoh has announced that he will contest the 2023 Assembly elections from Pynthorumkhrah Constituency, the bastion of former Cabinet Minister Alexander Laloo Hek.

It may be mentioned that former Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council Chief Executive Member, PN Syiem, who joined the Congress recently, is also looking to turn the tables in the upcoming polls as he, too, contests for the Pynthorumkhrah seat.

Talking to reporters about his agenda, Samborlang Diengdoh said that his decision to contest the elections is influenced by the idea of serving the society and those who are in need of support.

On these lines, he has come up with a project to clean up two important rivers of Shillong — Umkhrah and Umshyrpi, he claims. He has also stated that the project is worth Rs 49 crore.

He said that since the onslaught of COVID in state, he has been trying to reach out to the people to help them tide over this crisis.