Scribe roughed up during sit-in

SHILLONG, Sep 20: Senior journalist, EM Jose, was assaulted by an unidentified miscreant during the sit-in organised by the Ka Sur Ki Nong Mawlai at Civil Hospital junction on Monday.

The pressure groups including KSU, FKJGP, HNYF and RBYF later tendered an apology for the attack on the scribe.

The journalist decided to cover the programme after the leaders publically announced the apology.

In a WhatsApp message, FKJGP president Wellbirth Rani said, “On behalf of the FKJGP, KSU, HNYF and RBYF, I sincerely tender my apology to our good friend Bah Jose, for what happened this morning in the sit-in demonstration. I understand that incident happened outside the venue much before the programme started but we will find out the person involved and take action.” The Meghalaya Editors’ and Publishers’ Association (MEPA) and the Shillong Press Club (SPC) have condemned the incident and have urged the organisers to trace the culprits and punish them so that such kinds of unwanted incidents do not recur.

“It is time that such foolhardy mischief is nipped in the bud and henceforth SPC will find it enormously hard to accept apologies or ignorance if such acts of intimidation and obstruction of duty continue. We will continue to serve the best interests of our State and urge all stakeholders to work together and thwart off any attempt to disrupt the little peace and harmony left for us to cherish,” SPC said in a statement.