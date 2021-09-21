Applications invited to select govt nominees in TPDS of EJH

KHLIEHRIAT, Sept 21: The Deputy Commissioner (Supply) East Jaintia Hills (EJH) District has invited applications from interested persons/firms/co-operative societies for fresh appointment as Government Nominees in TPDS of the District for the year 2022.

The names and numbers of Wholesaler Centres are six at Khliehriat, two at Sutnga, one at Rymbai, two at Lumshnong and two at Umkiang.

Applications duly filled in prescribed FORM 1 of the Meghalaya Foodgrains (PDS) Control Order, 2004 should be submitted to the Office of the Deputy Commissioner (Supply) East Jaintia Hills District, Khliehriat on or before the 15th October, 2021 during office hours. All applications must be accompanied with the following documents. Incomplete applications will not be accepted.

The Deputy Commissioner also informed that applicants should apply in FORM 1 of the Meghalaya Foodgrains Control Order, 2004 pasted with Rs.25/- Court Fee Stamp. They should submit 3 (three) copies of recent Passport size photos/Photos of Proprietor if application is in the name of a Firm/Agency and of the Secretary if application is in the name of Society/NGOs.

Applicants should also attach 2(two) copies (both Original and Xerox) Bank Guarantee of Rs.1,00,000/ for Tribal and Rs.2,00,000/- for Non-Tribal to be executed in a Non Judicial Stamp of Rs.10/-. Validity of Bank Guarantee should not be less than 6(six) months period.

The Documentary proof should be duly countersigned by the Headman/Nokma regarding possession of Godown. Trading License for Tribal and for Non-Tribal is required if application is in the name of a Firm/Agency.

The applicants should also submit the GST/Professional Tax Clearance Certificate/ Certificate of exemption. Invalid certificates will not be entertained.

Furthermore, every appointment issued under this order shall be valid till the 31st December, of the year of issue of the appointment and may be extended upto maximum period of 3 (three) months upto the 31st March, of the year following the year of the appointment as deemed necessary and convenience to the Government to prevent the disruption in the implementation of the TPDS Number. Government. nominee/agent shall have any vested right.

Preference will be given to the applicants who have basic IT hardware and Internet connectivity to update the stock of food grains online.

IANS