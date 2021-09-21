WJH DC invites application to appoint govt nominees in PDS

JOWAI, Sept 21: The Deputy Commissioner (supply) West Jaintia Hills (WJH) District has invited fresh applications from interested co-operative societies, NGOs, Self Help groups for appointment as government nominees in PDS for the year 2022 at Wholesale centres in Jowai, Ummulong, Nartiang, Shangpung and Sahsniang.

Prescribed application Form-I of the Meghalaya Foodgrains (PDS) Control Order, 2004 are available in the office of the Deputy Commissioner (Supply) and the last date for submission of the duly filled applications along with requisite documentary proof is on or before 4th October, 2021.

Documents to be attached with the application- Court fee stamp Rs 25, three attested Passport size photo, Photo of the proprietor, if application is in the name of the firm and of Secretary of cooperative Society.

Bank guarantee of Rs. 1 lakh for tribals and Rs. 2 Lakh for Non tribals to be executed in the non-judicial stamp paper of Rs.10/- only, documentary proof countersigned by the local headman regarding possession of godown. Storage capacity (in MT) should be mentioned, photograph of the godown, trading license for non- tribal, sale tax clearance certificate, Schedule Tribe/Caste Certificate, Residential Certificate from the Headman and certificate of IT knowledge / Internet connectivity.

It has also been informed that the Appointment under this order shall be valid till 31st December 2022 or may be extended up to 31st March, 2023