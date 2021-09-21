Assam acts tough on land brokers; over 450 picked up

GUWAHATI, Sept 21: In sync with the chief minister’s clarion call to free Circle and Land Revenue offices from the influence of land brokers (locally called dalals), Assam Police launched overnight raids across the state and picked up more than 450 such middlemen.

“We have a list of names of 700 active land brokers and will ensure they are taken to task soon. It is imperative to bring these brokers to the notice of people…if we dig deep, more names will surface for sure,” chief minister Sarma told mediapersons here on Tuesday.

“I therefore appeal to the government officers and employees not to engage with middlemen and land brokers. People should never give indulgence to such brokers by paying money…our state can never prosper if such middlemen thrive. Our police stations, district transport offices, DC offices and circle offices should be freed from their influence,” the chief minister said.

“This notorious practice of brokers/dalals in revenue offices harassing commoners must end. Our fight against nefarious activities will go on relentlessly,” he had tweeted earlier in the day.

For its part, the Assam Police have been relentless in its drive against such middlemen.

“In line with directions of the Assam chief minister, the teams of Assam Police have arrested more than 450 persons last night indulging in unlawful activities involving land sale/purchase/holding,” special director-general of police, G.P Singh said.

“The action shall continue. We strive to identify the black sheep amongst government personnel involved along with ascertaining unlawful backward and forward linkages of the persons arrested and take further action thereafter,” Singh said.