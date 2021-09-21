Meghalaya IT & C Department felicitates meritorious students

SHILLONG, Sept 21: The Information Technology & Communication (IT & C) Department, Meghalaya today handed over laptops to meritorious students who excelled in the Class 10 and 12 Board Examinations 2020 of MBOSE, CBSE, ICSE and ISC at a programme held at Yojana Bhavan Auditorium, Shillong.

The felicitation ceremony was graced by the Information Technology & Communication Minister, Hamletson Dohling as the Chief Guest.

In his speech, the Minister lauded the hard work and sacrifices of the students in achieving success in their exam. Acknowledging that parents and teachers play a vital role in the students’ achievements, he said that it was a proud moment for parents and teachers to see that their children have excelled in the academic pursuit of merit while adding that it is also a proud moment for the Government to acknowledge the efforts of the young boys and girls in facing the challenges of this competitive world.

Dohling urged the students to ride on their accomplishments and continue to strive forward in pursuit of their dreams with the same dedication and commitment so that they can be valuable citizens of the State and the country.

Others who were present include M. R. Synrem, Commissioner & Secretary, Information Technology & Communication Department and K. L. Nongbri, Director, Directorate of IT & Communication.