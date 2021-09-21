Messi misses as PSG scrape through with 2-1 victory

PARIS, Sep 20: Lionel Messi hit the crossbar with a curling free kick and looked angry at being taken off in the 75th minute in his home debut Sunday for Paris Saint-Germain.

Substitute Mauro Icardi scored deep into stoppage time as PSG scraped a 2-1 win over Lyon in the French league to make it six straight victories.

Messi stared sharply at PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino and appeared to snub a handshake as he came off. The six-time Ballon d’Or winner, who is still chasing his first PSG goal in his third appearance following his shock move from Barcelona, sat glum-faced on the bench.

As he was coming off, Messi made a gesture with his hands apart as if to say he didn’t understand.

On the field, Icardi found space to head in Kylian Mbappe’s precise cross from the left in the 93rd.

PSG fell behind in the 53rd when Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta finished neatly, after forward Karl Toko Ekambi picked him out with a low cross to the front post.

Neymar equalized from the penalty spot in the 66th after he was fouled by 18-year-old right back Malo Gusto.

Lyon coach Peter Bosz was unhappy with the call. “It’s not Malo who fouls Neymar, it’s Neymar who puts his hand on him and fouls him,” Bosz said. Lyon’s long-serving president, Jean-Michel Aulas, went even further by calling the decision “an aberration.”.

Four minutes later, Lopes was stuck to the spot as Messi hit the crossbar with a free kick from 25 meters.

PSG is five points ahead of bitter rival Marseille, having played one game more.

Marseille earlier beat Rennes 2-0 to move into second place with striker Bamba Dieng getting his third goal in two games.

Angers dropped to fourth after losing 4-1 at home to Nantes for its first defeat this season. (AP)