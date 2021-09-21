Probe ordered into death of 2 ‘militants’ in Kokrajhar encounter

GUWAHATI, Sept 22: The Assam Governor has directed Lower Assam Division Commissioner Jayant Narlikar to inquire into the death of two suspected militants of a newly-floated outfit, United Liberation of Bodoland (ULB), in an “exchange of fire” with police forces in the Ultapani area of Kokrajhar district in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) on September 18.

“He (Narlikar) will ascertain the facts and circumstances leading to the death of two suspected ULB militants in the encounter with police forces and submit an inquiry report within 15 days,” a notification issued by the secretary, state home and political department, here on Tuesday said.

A 12-hour bandh was called by pressure groups in BTR on Monday in protest against the gunning down of the two suspected ULB cadres in the encounter.

Formed earlier this month, ULB is demanding a separate Bodoland state. The outfit reportedly has a strength of just about 25 cadres, including former National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) members.

It may be mentioned that after decades of armed struggle, all factions of the NDFB have come over-ground consequent to the third Bodo peace accord inked in January last year.