Assam to further ease COVID curbs, open tourist spots from Oct 1: CM

GUWAHATI, Sept 22: The Assam government is working towards “near complete” unlocking of COVID restrictions for normalisation of economic activities from October.

Speaking to mediapersons on Wednesday, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that from October 1, tourist destinations such as Kaziranga National Park, Manas National Park, Orang National Park, Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary will be opened for tourists and visitors.

“The state government is working towards unlocking of COVID restrictions for normalisation of economic activities and we plan to open all tourism destinations from October 1 as the tourism sector was adversely affected during the pandemic-triggered lockdown,” Sarma said.

The chief minister appealed to all eligible people to get vaccinated so that the state government can further relax the COVID restrictions. “So far, 2.28crore people have been vaccinated in the state, of which 1.77 crore have been administered the first dose of COVID vaccine,” he said.

Sarma also announced that regular offline classes for students of Class 9, Higher Secondary first year and Degree second year would resume from October 1.

A revised SOP (standard operating procedure) is expected to be issued soon by the government regarding the resumption of the offline classes and normal activities across the state.

It may be mentioned offline classes for students of Class 10 in high schools, high madrassas, residential and day boarding schools resumed from September 20.

Besides, classes for Class XII and final year degree and postgraduate students in schools, colleges and universities resumed from September 6 in view of the improvement in the state’s COVID-19 situation.

The state government however is yet to take a decision regarding the re-opening of cinema halls across the state.