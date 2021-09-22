One held with over 6 kg cannabis in WGH

SHILLONG, Sept 22: Meghalaya Police have arrested one person with 6.770 kg of cannabis in his possession from the house of Fozial S K at Nimaikata village under Phulbari Police Station of West Garo Hills (WGH) district last night.

The arrested person was identified as Saddiq Ali ( 41) who hails from Fakiraganj in the district of Dhubri in Assam, It was learnt that the house owner used to grow cannabis illegally inside his premises.

A Case No.54 (09/21 U/S 20(b)/25/29 of NDPS Act. Further investigation is on.