Mithali retains number one spot

Dubai, Sep 21: India skipper Mithali Raj continued to hold on to the number one spot while New Zealand’s Amy Satterthwaite returned to the top five in the latest ICC women’s ODI rankings for batters released on Tuesday.

While skipper Mithali retained her top spot, opener Smiriti Mandhana was placed seventh.

South Africa opener Lizelle Lee, who had caught up with Mithali last week to share the mantle at the top, has slipped by a position at number 2 – one rating point behind after missing the final two One-Day Internationals against West Indies.

Veteran Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami moved up a spot to fourth while senior spinner Poonam Yadav remained static on ninth among bowlers.

Deepti Sharma moved a rung to be fourth in the all-rounders’ list led by Australia’s Ellyse Perry. (PTI)