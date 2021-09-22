‘Western cricket bloc united against Pak’

ISLAMADAD, Sep 21: Ramiz Raja, the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, says the “western bloc” seems united after England became the second country to refuse to play in Pakistan.

“I am severely disappointed in England’s withdrawal but it was expected because this western bloc gets united unfortunately and tries to back each other,” Raja said in a video message.

The England and Wales Cricket Board withdrew its men’s and women’s teams from a tour of Pakistan for a limited overs series next month, citing increased concerns about travelling to the region.

It also cited player fatigue ahead of the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

New Zealand abandoned its tour to Pakistan last week moments before the toss for the first ODI at Rawalpindi. It did not give details of any security threats it had received.

The PCB had lined up a domestic season with teams like New Zealand, England, West Indies and Australia.

“We have a West Indies series that can also be hit, and Australia who is already reconsidering. This England, Australia and New Zealand are all one block. Who can we complain to?” (AP)