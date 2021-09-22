Sports Snippets

Musiala, Ulreich suffer injuries during Bayern training

MUNICH, Sep 21: Bayern Munich’s training session was overshadowed by injuries to up-and-coming star Jamal Musiala and reserve goalkeeper Sven Ulreich on Monday. The Bavarian powerhouse said 18-year-old Musiala suffered a capsule injury in his right ankle and Ulreich suffered a partial inner ligament injury in his right knee joint. Bayern did not say how long either player will be out. While Ulreich had made only one appearance in the German Cup for Bayern this season, Musiala made a significant impact in the opening games with four goals and four assists in six appearances. (AP)

UEFA given 5 days to acknowledge Super League ruling by judge

MADRID, Sep 21: A Spanish judge gave UEFA five days on Monday to confirm it will abide by the court’s ruling and not punish Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus for their involvement in the Super League. The three clubs are facing a ban from the Champions League for refusing to renounce the Super League project that was launched by 12 clubs in April then collapsed within 48 hours. Spanish media said the judge wants UEFA to acknowledge on its website that it recognizes the ruling and that it will abide to it. (AP)

Knee injury rules Messi out of PSG-Metz game midweek

PARIS, Sep 21: Lionel Messi will miss Paris Saint-Germain’s next French league game at last-placed Metz after a knock to his left knee. A scan confirmed “the signs of bone contusion,” PSG said in a statement on Tuesday. Another assessment of Messi will be made in 48 hours. Messi was taken off in the 75th minute of his home debut on Sunday, when PSG beat Lyon 2-1 in the league. PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino said he took the decision to replace Messi after noticing the six-time Ballon d’Or winner repeatedly touched his knee. Messi, who hit the crossbar with a curling free kick, looked angry at being taken off. (AP)

Fluminense join battle to sign defender Dani Alves

Rio De Janeiro, Sep 21: Fluminense have joined the race to sign veteran defender Dani Alves, according to Brazilian press reports. The Rio de Janeiro club sent a formal proposal to the 38-year-old in a bid to secure him before a September 24 deadline for clubs to register players in Brazil’s Serie A, news outlet Globo Esporte said on Monday. It added that Flamengo and Athletico Paranaense are among three other clubs to have expressed interest in signing the right-back. Alves became a free agent earlier this month after his contract with Sao Paulo was terminated amid a dispute over late salary payments. He is still a regular member of Brazil’s national team. (UNI)

Olympic gold medalist Madison Wilson hospitalized for COVID

Naples, Sep 21: Olympic gold medal swimmer Madison Wilson of Australia has been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. Wilson, who is fully vaccinated, was forced to withdraw from the International Swim League competition in Naples, Italy because of the diagnosis. Wilson wrote on her Instagram account that she was “moved into hospital for further care and observation.” She said a full recovery is expected. “I’m taking some time to rest and I’m sure I’ll be ready to bounce back in no time,” Wilson said in a post Sunday, which included a picture from her hospital bed as well as a video from her ISL teammates. (AP)

Three skating rinks to be set up in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, Sep 21: Youth welfare and sports Minister, Rakesh Pathania has said that the state government had decided to construct all-weather ice skating rinks in three cities of Himachal, Shimla, Manali and Dharamsala. Projects worth about two crores have also been approved by the central government, he said last evening. He added that construction work of all weather ice skating rinks at Dharamsala, Manali and Shimla was taken on war footing. (UNI)

Saudi International, Asian Tour team up for USD 5 million event

Sentosa (Singapore), Sep 21: The Saudi International golf tournament will mark the start of a revamped 2022 schedule, as the prestigious event becomes sanctioned by the Asian Tour as part of a 10-year partnership, the organisers announced. The tournament, scheduled to take place from February 3-6, will feature an increased purse of USD 5 million – up from USD 3.5 million. The Asian Tour is also in the process of finalising plans to complete its combined 2020/2021 schedule, which will be announced in due course. The Asian Tour, the official sanctioning body for golf in Asia and a full member of the International Federation of PGA Tours, will sanction the championship. (PTI)