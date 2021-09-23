Rights body alleges student singled out by college for protest

TURA, Sept 23: The Constitutional Rights’ Forum which organized a Sit-in Demonstration in support of unvaccinated students recently at Captain Williamson Memorial Government College in Baghmara has condemned college authorities for allegedly singling out a certain student for holding the demonstration.

According to the forum, a notification was served by authorities to 5th Semester, Degree Arts student, Nikjrang A Sangma on September 21, directing him to bring his parents to the college on September 28.

“There were more than 300 students who participated in the protest. Why is only one student being targeted for the same,” Forum President Ricky D Shira questioned.

The forum said that the unvaccinated students had merely protested in a democratic manner and there was no reason to target them. The forum also urged the government to provide a free RT-PCR test to citizens and citizens who are unvaccinated so that they can furnish the test report to attend college without any restrictions and mental harassment.