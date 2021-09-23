GHADC Courts staff directed to attend office

TURA, Sept 23: The Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) has directed all staff of the District Council Courts and those of the Revenue Courts to attend their respective office duties with immediate effect.

The direction in this regard from the Principal Secretary to the Executive Committee comes following an order issued by the High Court given that the courts have been remaining non-functional since the previous agitation staged by the Non-Gazetted Employees Association (NGEA).

“It is expected that the district authorities as also the Executive Committee of the GHADC take all steps necessary to ensure that the functioning of the Courts be not impeded in any manner, failing which this Court will not have any alternative but to pass appropriate orders to ensure the smooth dispensation of justice and uphold the rule of law,” the order issued by the High Court had said.