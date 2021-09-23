Witnesses yet to submit statements

Shillong, Sep 22: The Justice Vaiphei Commission of Inquiry looking into the death of surrendered HNLC general secretary, Cheristerfield Thangkhiew who was killed in an alleged police encounter on August 13 last, had started its hearing since September 9. The deadline for witnesses, mainly family members and others, who wish to depose before the Commission is ending on September 25.

Till date no one has deposed before the one-man Commission of Inquiry headed by the former Chief Justice of Tripura High Court Justice T. Vaiphei.

An official source on Wednesday confirmed that so far no one has come forward to give their statement in connection with the incident.

Interestingly, neither the family members nor any of the residents of Mawlai Kynton Massar have come forward to depose before the Commission.

The younger brother of the former HNLC leader, Granary Starfield Thangkhiew was not available for comments as he did not respond to the call.

If this is the trend then the Commission would have to arrive at its own conclusions based on its own investigations and questioning of police officials involved in the Thangkhiew shooting incident.

The government constituted the judicial inquiry under the Commission of Inquiry Act after pressure groups demanded for an independent probe into the alleged “fake encounter”.