Cops keeping tabs on ultra activities: Rymbui

SHILLONG, Sep 22: Home Minister, Lahkmen Rymbui on Wednesday said the police are maintaining vigil following reports about militant activities in some parts of West Khasi Hills and Garo Hills.

“The police are vigilant and doing what is needed but we also need the cooperation of people. As of now, people are coming forward by informing the police of the activities. A joint effort of the public and the police is needed to make sure law and order prevails,” Rymbui said.

Leader of Opposition, Mukul Sangma had recently stated that militants from Assam were moving around places in Garo Hills and West Khasi Hills and some youth are following them.

Rymbui said thwarting the regrouping of militants or the youth joining militancy is the duty of not only the police but also the public and the state as a whole.

“All issues could be resolved. There is a medium to resolve issues which concern the state and the people,” he said. The Minister refused to divulge any details on intelligence sharing with Assam on the reports about the movement of militants from the neighbouring state in Meghalaya. He said the reports are subject to verification by the intelligence agencies.

“Safety, security, peace and tranquility are the main agenda of the government,” he said.

When asked if there is still a threat of another IED blast, Rymbui said, “It is the duty of the security agencies to look into this aspect but if there is any attempt, it has to be prevented at any cost.”

Reacting to the Congress’s criticism of the government for not making use of the Special Force-10, Rymbui said, “The government will utilise all possible methods and resources to maintain peace and tranquility.”

The Minister said it is too premature for him to say anything on the recent arrest of a social activist and three others who had allegedly sought the help of insurgent group National Socialist Council of Nagalim or NSCN-IM to float a militant organisation in Meghalaya.

“The matter is under investigation. Let’s wait till the investigation is over,” he said.