Esri India introduces cloud-based drone mapping solution

New Delhi, Sep 23 : To simplify storage and processing of geospatial data collected through drones in India, leading Geographic Information System (GIS) software and solutions provider Esri India is introducing its cloud-based drone mapping solution — Site Scan — in the country.

The solution, which is hosted in India on a cloud approved by the government, will ensure that drone data is stored and processed within India in compliance with government regulations.

“SiteScan addresses the need for a solution that simplifies drone flying, data capture, processing and consumption,” Esri India Managing Director Agendra Kumar said in a statement.

“It is beneficial across sectors including construction, engineering, utilities, natural resources and government agencies. It will also be a great enabler for our partner community and numerous drone service providers,” he added.

This is in line with the recent announcement by the Ministry of Civil Aviation on the New Drone Rules 2021 and the liberalisation of New Geospatial Data Guidelines, the company said.

These policy changes have now made it easier for the companies and government agencies to collect geospatial data through drones for large-scale schemes like SVAMITVA, Smart City program, Bharatmala project, the National Mission for Clean Ganga, and various other infrastructure development projects.

Site Scan for ArcGIS can process data captured by most of the drones manufactured in India or abroad.

The comprehensive drone mapping solution encompasses flight planning, data capture, data processing, analysis, data sharing and drone fleet management and is offered as ‘Software as a Service’ (SaaS) with unlimited storage and computing.

This will result in reducing the cost and time significantly for its users ranging from drone service providers to critical infrastructure organisations, governments and enterprises.(IANS)