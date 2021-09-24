One arrested in connection with mobile shop burglary

TURA, Sept 24: West Garo Hills Police on Thursday night arrested a resident from Assam in connection with a burglary of a mobile shop at Hallidayganj market of the same district recently.

Unidentified miscreants recently broke into the mobile shop by breaking the lock and made off with several mobile phones, accessories and cash. A case in this regard has since been filed at the Hallidayganj Police Station.

According to police, sustained investigation into the case led to the arrest of one, Shah Zamal Sheikh (35), S/o late Peskar Sheikh hailing from South Salmara District of Assam. A total of 19 mobile phones were recovered from the possession of the accused.

Investigation is continuing and police are on the look out to arrest other accused involved in the crime and recover the remaining stolen items.

Meanwhile, police have cautioned the general public against purchasing mobile phones and other items from unauthorized persons without verification warning that receiving stolen items is a criminal offense under Section 411 IPC.