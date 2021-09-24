Groups express opposition to village councils in EGH

TURA, Sept 24: The opposition to the proposed amendment to the Sixth Schedule and the consequent creation of the Village Council in Garo Hills was on Friday also raised in East Garo Hills with several organizations holding a sit-in demonstration in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s Office.

The sit-in protest was jointly organized by combined bodies which included the nokma councils from East, West and North Garo Hills, Mothers Union, FKJGP, GSU, ADE, AAYF, AYWO, FAF, SCF, GGU, NAS besides others.

Speaking during the demonstration, various speakers while enlightening the general public on the provisions of the Sixth Schedule cautioned them about the consequences of bringing in Village Councils and the hardships people of Garo Hills would have to face in the future. They urged the people to be united on the issue and to oppose the same at all cost.

Earlier, a similar protest was organized in West Garo Hills by the Council of Nokmas along with prominent local organizations in which close to a thousand participants comprising Nokmas, organization members and the general public attended.

Friday’s protest is just one among the many that is likely to be witnessed in the region in the near future with various groups continuing to vehemently express strong opposition to the Centre Government’s move.