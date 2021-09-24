Railway project: Govt to keep pressure groups in loop

SHILLONG, Sep 23: The Meghalaya government will incorporate the suggestions of pressure groups for arriving at a consensus on connecting the state to the country’s railway grid.

Newly-appointed Transport Minister, Dasakhiatbha Lamare on Thursday said the railway has its benefits and disadvantages. “We had a lot of problems a few years ago and their (pressure groups) suggestions are not something that can be taken lightly as they have some genuine concern,” he said.

The Minister said that the government will work on the suggestions and try to come out with the best solutions that can address the concerns of everyone.

The Northeast Frontier Railway is planning to put Shillong on the railway map of India for years but the project has not materialised due to the strong opposition from the pressure groups who want the state government to implement a comprehensive mechanism to check influx before the trains operate in the state.Lamare also stressed the need to bring more flights to Shillong airport.

“The government wants to improve the airport for bigger aircraft to land. We will discuss with the Airports Authority of India in this regard,” he said.

The AAI and Meghalaya Transport Corporation had recently signed an agreement for providing basic facilities of tea and snacks, retail stores, car parking, trolley and entry ticket at the airport.