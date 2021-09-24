Cheristerfield’s family to depose before inquiry commission

SHILLONG, Sep 23: The family members of late HNLC leader, Cheristerfield Thangkhiew have decided to depose before the one-man Commission of Inquiry headed by retired Chief Justice of Tripura High Court, Justice T. Vaiphei, to probe into the alleged murder of Thangkhiew.

Speaking with The Shillong Times on Thursday, the younger brother of the former HNLC leader, Granary Starfield Thangkhiew informed that the family members will depose before the Inquiry Commission either on Friday or Saturday.

Replying to a question if any of their neighbours has agreed to give their statement before the Commission, Thangkhiew said that the family members including the two sons of his elder brother were the only witnesses to the alleged ‘fake encounter’ by the police.

When asked if they are also filing a PIL in the Meghalaya High Court, he said that the priority of the family members at present is the judicial inquiry.

“We will decide on our next step depending on the report of the judicial inquiry,” Thangkhiew said.

Thangkhiew refused to comment on the split in the Ka Sur Ki Nong Mawlai which is spearheading the movement to demand the immediate suspension of the top police officials responsible for the killing of the former HNLC leader.

The Justice Vaiphei Commission of Inquiry had started its hearing since September 9. The deadline for deposition of witnesses, mainly family members and others, who wish to testify before the Commission is ending on September 25.

So far no one has come forward to give their statement in connection with the incident.

The Government constituted the judicial inquiry under the Commission of Inquiry Act after pressure groups demanded for an independent probe into the alleged ‘fake encounter’.