‘Surrender of Rs 5,000 crore unacceptable’

SHILLONG, Sep 23: The Opposition Congress on Thursday slammed the NPP-led MDA Government for its lack of focus resulting in surrender of over Rs 5000 crore in 2020.

“Having money and not spending is unacceptable,” Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma said, while adding that the government did not focus on those areas which could have brought a turnaround in the progress and prosperity of the state.

He observed that the available resources were made available to the incumbent state government because of the initiative of the preceding government.

He said the government has failed to submit Utilisation Certificates against the funds which they have received from different ministries indicate that they have not utilised the funds for the given purpose.