263 fresh cases, one death

SHILLONG, Sep 23: Meghalaya on Thursday recorded a spike in COVID-19 cases with 263 people testing positive while one more patient succumbed to the viral infection taking the death toll to 1,386.

The active tally in the state now stands at 1,968 while 76,892 patients have recovered so far. There were 162 recoveries on Thursday.

89 fresh cases were reported in Ri Bhoi, 69 in West Khasi Hills, 68 in East Khasi Hills, 16 in South West Khasi Hills, 13 in West Jaintia Hills, five in West Garo Hills, two in East Garo Hills and one in East Jaintia Hills.